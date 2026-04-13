🎡 Coachella Chaos: Pop Stars, Politics & a Little Bieber

File this under “things you didn’t expect to read today.”

While political conversations were heating up back home in Montreal, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was soaking up desert vibes at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — dancing alongside pop superstar Katy Perry… to music by Justin Bieber. Yes, really.

Perry gave fans a peek into the weekend, posting photos and clips from the festival — including moments with Trudeau, whom she officially went public with on Instagram back in December.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DW2BNzkAaji/?img_index=8

Meanwhile, back in Canada, the Liberal convention was busy tackling some pretty heavy topics — including a controversial idea about taxing young Canadians who leave the country.

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So while one crowd debated policy… another was vibing in the California desert, living their best festival life.