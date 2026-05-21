College Dumpster Diving Is Apparently the New Side Hustle 🗑️💸

While the rest of us are trying to survive inflation by cancelling streaming services and pretending crackers count as dinner, some people are out here funding vacations by digging through college dumpsters.

And weirdly… It’s working.

A growing trend involves people dumpster-diving around college campuses during move-out season because students toss out an unbelievable amount of stuff.

We’re talking furniture, mini fridges, TVs, clothes, kitchen gear, lamps, electronics… basically an entire IKEA showroom covered in ramen dust.

The logic is pretty simple:

A lot of students, especially at expensive schools, would rather throw things away than haul them home for the summer. So perfectly good stuff ends up sitting beside dumpsters like abandoned treasure chests for broke millennials.

Some divers say they clean up the items, organize them, and flip them online for cash. Apparently, the profits have been sufficient to cover vacations and side income.

Which honestly sounds great until you remember one important detail: College students are feral.

Sure, that air fryer might only be eight months old… but it also survived an apartment where someone thought Febreze counted as laundry.

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One diver called it “like Christmas morning every day,” which is adorable. But it’s less Hallmark Christmas and more “mystery smell in a shared dorm fridge” Christmas.

Still, people love the idea because it keeps usable items out of landfills and gives them a second life. Plus, with prices being what they are right now, Canadians are looking at free furniture the same way raccoons look at unlocked green bins.

With enough disinfectant and emotional strength, one person’s trash really is another person’s living room set. 🛋️🦝