Could A Reboot Of Reservoir Dogs Be Quentin Tarantino’s Last Film!

We only get one more before the famous director retires.

It was during an interview on Real Time with Bill Maher that Tarantino revealed that a reboot to the 1992 film Reservoir Dogs could happen.

It was back in 2016 that the Oscar-winning director said that he had plans to retire after his 10th film.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood was his latest film, released in 2019.

Tarantino revealed that the reason he will stop directing movies at film number 10 is that he didn’t want to have any bad movies under him.