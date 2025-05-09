This Country Was Voted to Have the Most Beautiful Women in the World

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but according to Reddit users and a survey from Insider Monkey, the world's most stunning women apparently live in… Colombia. 🇨🇴

Yep, Colombian women took the top spot thanks to their “healthy hair, exotic eyes, and feminine expressions.” And let’s be real — one Redditor even pointed out their butt cheeks that go on for weeks. Subtle? Not at all. Accurate? Also not our place to say.

The Full Beauty Breakdown:

No. 2: Poland

Reddit users were vibing with Polish women’s “high cheekbones, full lips, and pale skin.” Basically, Slavic Barbie-core.

No. 3: Greece

Apparently, some users would rather gaze at Greek women than the Parthenon. Bold, considering that’s a literal Wonder of the World.

No. 4: Russia

Praised for their striking features, especially those ice-blue eyes and high-contrast looks.

No. 5: Czech Republic

Diverse beauty and a certain je ne sais quoi that Reddit couldn’t quite define, but knew they liked.

Rounding Out the Top 10:

Sweden Iceland USA Brazil Japan

And where did our home and native land land? Well… Canada didn’t crack the Top 20. Ouch. We guess beauty really is subjective — or maybe the world just hasn’t met enough of our hot Tim Hortons drive-thru queens and West Coast granola babes.

But hey, we’ve got maple syrup, nice teeth, and a charming national personality. That counts for something, right?