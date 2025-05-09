Listen Live

This Country Was Voted to Have the Most Beautiful Women in the World

Travel
Published May 9, 2025
By Charlie

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but according to Reddit users and a survey from Insider Monkey, the world's most stunning women apparently live in… Colombia. 🇨🇴

Yep, Colombian women took the top spot thanks to their “healthy hair, exotic eyes, and feminine expressions.” And let’s be real — one Redditor even pointed out their butt cheeks that go on for weeks. Subtle? Not at all. Accurate? Also not our place to say.

The Full Beauty Breakdown:

No. 2: Poland
Reddit users were vibing with Polish women’s “high cheekbones, full lips, and pale skin.” Basically, Slavic Barbie-core.

No. 3: Greece
Apparently, some users would rather gaze at Greek women than the Parthenon. Bold, considering that’s a literal Wonder of the World.

No. 4: Russia
Praised for their striking features, especially those ice-blue eyes and high-contrast looks.

No. 5: Czech Republic
Diverse beauty and a certain je ne sais quoi that Reddit couldn’t quite define, but knew they liked.

Rounding Out the Top 10:

  1. Sweden
  2. Iceland
  3. USA
  4. Brazil
  5. Japan

And where did our home and native land land? Well… Canada didn’t crack the Top 20. Ouch. We guess beauty really is subjective — or maybe the world just hasn’t met enough of our hot Tim Hortons drive-thru queens and West Coast granola babes.

But hey, we’ve got maple syrup, nice teeth, and a charming national personality. That counts for something, right?

