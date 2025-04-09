🌍 These Are the Top Countries with the Best Food on Earth

According to users on The Top Tens (via one of our fave Instagram pages, Explaining the Universe), these countries serve up the best bites on the planet.

Whether you’re all about fine dining or devouring late-night street food, this list is packed with culinary heavy hitters.

Sure, you can find most of these cuisines here in Canada—some more authentic than others—but there’s something special about eating a taco in Mexico or fresh pasta in a Roman alleyway.

Travel and food go hand in hand, and these places get it right.

So, without further ado, here’s the list that’s making foodies around the globe say, “BRB, booking a flight.”

🍝 Italy

For pasta, pizza, gelato, and espresso that hits different.

🌮 Mexico

Tacos, tamales, mole—vibrant flavours in every bite.

🥐 France

Croissants, cheese, wine, and that je ne sais quoi.

🍣 Japan

From sushi to ramen to Michelin-starred kaiseki—pure precision.

🥡 China

Bold, regional flavours from Cantonese to Sichuan.

🍛 India

A spice lover’s dream with rich curries and endless vegetarian options.

🍔 United States

Home of comfort food, fast food, fusion, and BBQ that’ll ruin you for life.

🥢 Thailand

Sweet, spicy, sour, salty—Thai food is the ultimate balance.

🥘 Spain

Paella, tapas, and sangria on a sunny patio? Yes please.

🥨 Germany

Bratwurst, schnitzel, pretzels, and beer that could convert anyone.

Whether you’ve eaten through these countries or are dreaming of doing so, one thing’s for sure: your next meal might need to come with a boarding pass.