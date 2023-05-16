Couples Rush To Be The First To Get Hitched In Space!

If a traditional wedding sounds boring, there’s a new option that’s out of this world, literally!

A space travel company wants to allow couples to get hitched at a venue looking down on the third rock from the sun instead.

The company, called Space Perspective, is offering couples an unforgettable way to say “I do” — putting lovers into orbit using a carbon-neutral balloon with giant windows to make the most of the ultimate view of planet Earth.

The CEO of Space Perspective is already light-years long…

The company assured its spacecraft, Neptune, offers a gentle experience for newlyweds.

According to the website, Spaceship Neptune is lifted to space by the company’s SpaceBalloon and is propelled by renewable hydrogen — with no rockets and none of the associated carbon footprint.

Those balloons carry Neptune capsules, which the couples can sit in and take in the beauty of Earth from above.

The website said the technology the spacecraft uses has already been “proven,” as it has been used for decades by NASA teams and other government agencies to “lift research telescopes and other heavy, sensitive instruments.”

Couples wanting to experience the unique wedding destination can join the waitlist on Space Perspective’s website for late 2024. However, you may need to rethink that wedding budget — prices start at $125,000 per seat.