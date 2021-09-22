Daniel Craig Says A Woman Shouldn’t Play James Bond!

He clarifies his statement by saying there are roles “just as good as James Bond” for women and actors of colour to play.

Craig will play Bond for the fourth and final time in the upcoming movie, No Time To Die.

When he was asked about the possibility of a female bond, Craig said he believes “better parts” should be created for actresses instead.

When asked if he would support a more “diverse” appointment as his replacement, he replied: “The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour.”

Well played Craig!