Demi Lovato Heads Up Her Own TV Sitcom

NBC has picked up a pilot!

By Dirt/Divas

Lovato is going to star and executive produce a new show called ‘Hungry,’ which is about a group of friends who belong to a food issues group.  A subject Lovato knows well, as in the past she has battled eating disorders.

 

 

The show already has legs as it’s written and produced by  Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin.  Lovato’s manager Scooter Braun and Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes are also executive producers of the project.

 

 

Lovato stepped back from acting a few years ago to focus on her music career and mental health.  Demi recently released a docu-series, “Dancing with the Devil” which tells the story of Demi’s recovery following her overdose in 2018.

