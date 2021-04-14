Demi Lovato Heads Up Her Own TV Sitcom

Lovato is going to star and executive produce a new show called ‘Hungry,’ which is about a group of friends who belong to a food issues group. A subject Lovato knows well, as in the past she has battled eating disorders.

The show already has legs as it’s written and produced by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin. Lovato’s manager Scooter Braun and Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes are also executive producers of the project.

Lovato stepped back from acting a few years ago to focus on her music career and mental health. Demi recently released a docu-series, “Dancing with the Devil” which tells the story of Demi’s recovery following her overdose in 2018.