Do We Need Road Signs Warning Us of “Smartphone Zombies”?

You think people would have learned by now!

By Kool Tech

It can be difficult to drive in areas where there are pedestrians . . . bicyclists . . . children . . . and animals.  And it’s even WORSE when people have their phones out.

A lot is made of distracted DRIVERS on their phones, but the city of Mulberry, Florida is putting up dozens of signs warning drivers of “smartphone zombies” . . . or PEDESTRIANS who are so engrossed in their phones that they’re not paying attention to what the vehicles around them are doing.

Millennials Become Agitated When Forced To Wait Without Smartphones

A city official says he got the idea from a MEME, but he thinks it’s important, especially in areas around schools and libraries, where kids are often walking around on their phones, and sometimes also wearing headphones.

The reaction is mixed . . . but the city says that they’re having the signs made locally at a relatively low cost, so it doesn’t hurt to raise awareness for the fact that pedestrians are not always as alert as they should be. 

