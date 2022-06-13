Doja Cat might launch a new career as a standup comic

Doja Cat is keen to try her hand at stand-up comedy one day.

She has established herself as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

But throughout an interview for the June/July 2022 issue of ELLE magazine, Doja Cat revealed that comedy is her “hidden passion.”

“My one hidden passion is stand-up,” she shared. “I get nervous just like anyone else, but it feels like it could be a natural, fun thing to do.”

Doja Cat, whose real name Amala Dlamini, went on to note that she is a big fan of Ziwe Fumudoh’s Showtime variety program.

“Ziwe is so f###### funny and she’s so smart, and I love her so much,” Doja Cat continued. “She usually likes to bait people into s###, and it just would be funny to see her bait me.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Doja Cat also confirmed that she wants to give acting a whirl.

“I’d love to act. I’d love to be in movies. That’s a massive want for me,” she said.