Don McLean Drops Out Of NRA Convention In Light Of Texas Mass Shooting

Those attending the NRA convention in Texas this weekend can say bye-bye to the American Pie as Don McLean has pulled out and will no longer perform.

McLean says that it would be disrespectful and hurtful after 19 children and two adults were shot dead at Robb Elementary School by an 18-year-old shooter in the Texas town of Uvalde.

The 76-year-old musician told TMZ: “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week. I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans.”

Don offered his “sorrow” for the tragedy, which comes after numerous similar incidents across the United States.