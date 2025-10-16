🤔 What’s the “Don’t Trust a Skinny Food Critic” of Your Industry?
Someone online asked:
“What’s the one red flag in your profession that makes you instantly suspicious?”
Basically, the don’t trust a skinny food critic rule — you say you’re an expert, but your vibe says otherwise…
Here are some of the most chef’s kiss answers from real people who have clearly seen things:
RELATED: Jobs That Are A LOT Less Fun Than People Expect!
🚩 Universal Career Red Flags
🛠️ “If he shows up with an iPad and a white button-down, he’s not here to fix anything. He’s here to sell it.”
🙏 “Don’t trust a pastor wearing designer shoes and a Rolex.”
🧪 “Real scientists can say ‘I don’t know.’ If they can’t… run.”
📺 “Personal injury lawyers who advertise during daytime TV? Beware.”
🏫 “Don’t trust a principal who’s never been a teacher.”
🍽️ “Restaurant manager who’s never waited tables? Nope.”
🧑💻 “An IT person who’s never crashed the system… is lying.”
(Also, don’t trust the one who’s crashed it five times.)
⚡ “Electrician with no eyebrows? Story there. An electrician who’s never been shocked? Liar.”
🍷 “Wine sales rep wearing heavy cologne — absolutely not. We need to taste, not choke.”
🧮 “Accountant who prefers Google Sheets over Excel. Red flag.”
👔 Finance bro with too much hair gel = maximum chaos.
🚽 “Plumber who bites his nails.” (I can’t explain it. It just feels wrong.)
🚧 “Contractor tip: never trust a client who says, ‘I could do this myself.’”
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.