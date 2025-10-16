Listen Live

🤔 What’s the “Don’t Trust a Skinny Food Critic” of Your Industry?

Funny Stuff
Published October 16, 2025
By Charlie

Someone online asked:
“What’s the one red flag in your profession that makes you instantly suspicious?”
Basically, the don’t trust a skinny food critic rule — you say you’re an expert, but your vibe says otherwise…

Here are some of the most chef’s kiss answers from real people who have clearly seen things:

🚩 Universal Career Red Flags

🛠️ “If he shows up with an iPad and a white button-down, he’s not here to fix anything. He’s here to sell it.”

🙏 “Don’t trust a pastor wearing designer shoes and a Rolex.”

🧪 “Real scientists can say ‘I don’t know.’ If they can’t… run.”

📺 “Personal injury lawyers who advertise during daytime TV? Beware.”

🏫 “Don’t trust a principal who’s never been a teacher.”

🍽️ “Restaurant manager who’s never waited tables? Nope.”

🧑‍💻 “An IT person who’s never crashed the system… is lying.”
(Also, don’t trust the one who’s crashed it five times.)

⚡ “Electrician with no eyebrows? Story there. An electrician who’s never been shocked? Liar.”

🍷 “Wine sales rep wearing heavy cologne — absolutely not. We need to taste, not choke.”

🧮 “Accountant who prefers Google Sheets over Excel. Red flag.”

👔 Finance bro with too much hair gel = maximum chaos.

🚽 “Plumber who bites his nails.” (I can’t explain it. It just feels wrong.)

🚧 “Contractor tip: never trust a client who says, ‘I could do this myself.’”

