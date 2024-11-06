Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers from The Wizard of Oz Are Up for Auction—18 Years After They Were Stolen!

It’s not every day that a piece of movie history hits the auction block, but the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz are now available to the highest bidder! Nearly two decades after a thief stole the iconic shoes, thinking they were encrusted with real jewels, these glittering relics are back in the spotlight.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas recently announced that online bidding has begun and will run through December 7, giving fans and collectors alike a rare opportunity to own a piece of the beloved 1939 classic.

The slippers come from the collection of Michael Shaw, a memorabilia enthusiast who originally owned them. Shaw had loaned the ruby slippers to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005. However, in a heist worthy of a Hollywood plot, someone smashed the display case and whisked them away, leaving fans and museum curators heartbroken.

A Mysterious Comeback

For 13 years, the whereabouts of the ruby slippers remained a mystery, until the FBI stepped in and recovered them in 2018. Now, they’re set to find a new home, likely making headlines once again as one of the highest-valued pieces of movie memorabilia. But that’s not all! This auction is a treat for Wizard of Oz fans, as it also features Margaret Hamilton’s hat from her role as the Wicked Witch of the West, along with the screen door from Dorothy’s Kansas home.

Why Ruby Slippers Are So Priceless

The ruby slippers are among the most recognized pieces of movie history, symbolizing hope, magic, and the unforgettable journey of Dorothy down the Yellow Brick Road. Their design, covered in sequins and delicate beads, sparkles as if enchanted, bringing back memories of a world where anything is possible.

For collectors, this auction is the chance to own a true piece of cinematic magic. And who knows? Maybe clicking your heels three times could bring them home to you (though a few million dollars might help too)!