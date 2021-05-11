DRACULA’S CASTLE IN ROMANIA IS NOW A VACCINATION SITE

Dracula’s Castle in the Transylvania region in Romania is now a vaccine site.

The government says there are two goals: One, get more people vaccinated by doing it in a cool spot. And two, get tourists going to the castle again because people basically stopped going during the pandemic.

Every weekend through May “vaccination marathons” will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

People brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a “vaccination diploma,” which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe, plus you get into the castle free of charge!

Romania’s Bran Castle is said to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home in Bram Stoker’s 19th-century gothic novel “Dracula.”

Since the pandemic started, Romania has recorded more than 1 million Covid-19 infections and 29,034 people have died