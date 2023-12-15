Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Drake and Camila?

Sitting in a tree?

By Dirt/Divas

Well, that’s the buzz, but no one has seen them K-I-S-S-I-N-G!

Social media feeds are blowing up because Drake and Camila Cabello are both in Turks & Caicos and they were seen hanging out together.

They didn’t seem to mind that the paparazzi were there!

Drake has been in Turks for the last two weeks with OVO….And according to the internet Drake started following Camila on Instagram! 

Drake is Giving Away Free Chicken Sliders In Honour of his 37th Birthday

Perhaps this is just an innocent friendship, or maybe the start of Camila’s second time dating a Canuck! 

Related posts

Trevor Noah Will Host the 2024 Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga Has A New Children’s Picture Book Coming Out!

Shelter Dogs and Cats Get the Biggest Gift for Taylor Swift’s Birthday Thanks to Donations