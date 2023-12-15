Well, that’s the buzz, but no one has seen them K-I-S-S-I-N-G!

Social media feeds are blowing up because Drake and Camila Cabello are both in Turks & Caicos and they were seen hanging out together.

Drake and Camila Cabello hanging out in Turks & Caicos. pic.twitter.com/RToy1IibNN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2023

They didn’t seem to mind that the paparazzi were there!

Drake has been in Turks for the last two weeks with OVO….And according to the internet Drake started following Camila on Instagram!

Perhaps this is just an innocent friendship, or maybe the start of Camila’s second time dating a Canuck!