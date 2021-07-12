Dream Job! Involves Beaches, Patios And S’mores!

Coors Light is hiring people to hang out on patios, relax in a hammock, grill up corn and eat s’mores!

You need to be 19 years or older and to be available from August 12 to September 6.

Positions available include:

Hammock Mechanics

Beach Testers

Patio Supervisors

Corn Controllers ($2,500 to chill with friends as you “supervise” our expert corn grilling team as they distribute delicious flame-seared corn to everyone)

Beer Bouncer (Serve beer to your friends and get paid)

S’moretender (Win a backyard fire pit, a Coors Light Cooler, and a specially curated S’more-making kit… then get $2,500 to make s’mores for your friends!)

Think you’ve got what it takes to get Paid to Chill? Time to apply to be a Beer Bouncer or one of our other chill jobs. For full contest rules visit https://t.co/oGGT407otG. pic.twitter.com/H52dTwaTkz — Coors Light Canada (@coorslightca) July 6, 2021

Apply!