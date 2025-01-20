Dream Jobs Around the World: What Do People Aspire To Be?

If you asked a middle schooler about their dream job, chances are they'd say something like YouTuber, rapper, or maybe even a Subway Sandwich Artist (free cookies, right?).

But a new study reveals what people around the world are dreaming of, based on online searches like “how to be a...”

The Global Favourite: Pilot ✈️

Surprisingly, the number one dream job across the world is pilot! While the glamour of flying the friendly skies might not be what it used to be, it still seems to capture people’s imaginations.

The Rest of the Top 5

Attorney: Whether it’s the allure of courtroom drama or the promise of a hefty paycheque, “lawyer life” is a global ambition. Police Officer: The badge still holds strong as a symbol of service and authority. Pharmacist: A practical pick for people who want to make a difference in healthcare. Nurse: Another healthcare favourite, nursing continues to rank high for those who value compassion and care.

Regional Dream Job Favourites

Different countries have their unique aspirations:

Canada, Australia, and India : DJ 🎧 (Looks like spinning tracks is the thing.)

: DJ 🎧 (Looks like spinning tracks is the thing.) Central & South America, including Mexico : Attorney ⚖️

: Attorney ⚖️ England & Scotland : YouTuber 📹 (Long live the influencers!)

: YouTuber 📹 (Long live the influencers!) Bulgaria : Taxi Driver 🚕 (Driving dreams, quite literally.)

: Taxi Driver 🚕 (Driving dreams, quite literally.) USA: Pilot ✈️ (High-flying goals all around.)

What’s Your Dream Job?

Whether it’s flying planes, making beats, or going viral online, dream jobs show us what people value—whether it’s creativity, stability, or adventure. So, what’s your ultimate career goal? Let us know!