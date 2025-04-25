BBQ Ribs Behind the Wheel? 72% of Drivers Admit to Risky Meals on the Road

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and while we all know texting and driving is a no-go, it turns out our phones aren’t the only thing stealing our attention on the road.

A new report just dropped, and let’s just say… some of us are doing the most while behind the wheel.

🚗 “Getting Ready” On the Go

27% of people say they’ve done some version of self-care while driving — like changing clothes, shaving, putting on makeup, or even painting their nails. For Gen Z, that number jumps to 50%. (Honestly, if you’re painting your nails in traffic, you’re either a time-management pro or a chaos agent.)

🍖 Eating Like You’re at a Backyard BBQ

Sure, everyone’s grabbed a fry or two while driving, but 72% of folks who eat on the road say they’ve gone full-on risky with it — we’re talking ribs, tacos, and even hot soup. Hot. Soup. Behind the wheel. That’s not just multitasking, that’s living on the edge.

📸 Filming While Flying (Down the Highway)

74% say the most embarrassing distraction is filming content for social media while driving. And if you haven’t done it yourself, you’ve scrolled past someone on TikTok giving relationship advice from the fast lane. No filter is worth that fine.

😬 Mental Distractions Hit Hard Too

About 1 in 5 drivers say stress from work, school, or their messy love life throws off their focus. So yeah, even when you're not touching your phone, your brain might still be miles away.

So, consider this your reminder to maybe not eat ribs while merging. Keep both hands on the wheel — and save the soup for the passenger seat. 😉