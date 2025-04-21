Earth Day Made Easy: 5 Simple Ways to Show the Planet Some Love

Let’s be real—saving the planet can sound super overwhelming. Compost bins, zero waste, making your own deodorant (??) — I’ve got kids, a full schedule, and approximately zero time to churn my own butter, thank you very much.

But Earth Day, April 22nd, is the perfect little nudge to do something good for our big, beautiful planet.

Here are five super easy ways you can make a difference without flipping your whole life upside down:

1. Bring Your Own Bag (And Actually Remember It)

This one’s low-effort, high-impact. Those reusable bags you keep forgetting in your trunk? This is your sign to grab them. One plastic bag might not seem like much, but they add up fast—and take forever to break down.

2. Go for a Walk Instead of Driving

Need to pick up milk or drop something at a friend’s? If it’s close, skip the car and walk! You’ll save gas, get fresh air, and maybe even hit your step goal for once. Wins all around.

3. Ditch Single-Use Plastics (Even Just for a Day)

Try going a full day without using disposable plastic—no water bottles, no takeout cutlery, no plastic-wrapped snacks. It’s eye-opening and a good reminder of how much we rely on it. Pack your own water bottle, a cute coffee tumbler, and a fork if you’re on the go.

4. Plant Something (Even If It’s Just a Herb Pot)

No backyard? No problem. Grab a little basil or mint plant and stick it on your windowsill. Plants clean the air and make you feel weirdly accomplished every time you don’t kill them.

5. Teach the Tiny Humans Something Green

If you’ve got kids, nieces, nephews, or any small humans in your life, Earth Day is the perfect chance to teach them something good. Pick up litter together, read a book about nature, or just talk about why the Earth is awesome.