Easy DIY Easter Crafts for Kids & Adults

Easter is a time for joy, family, and of course, crafts! Whether you're wrangling little ones or looking for an adult activity with a springtime flair, this list has something for everyone.

So gather your supplies, put on some festive tunes, and get ready to hop into some creative fun with these Easter crafts!

1. No Mess Egg Decorating

When it comes to Easter crafts, decorating eggs is a must. But instead of dying them, try this no-mess decorating option. Here's what you'll need:

Hard-boiled eggs

Washi tape in various colors and patterns

Instructions:

Prepare your eggs: Hard-boil your eggs and let them cool completely. Get taping! Start wrapping your eggs in washi tape, creating stripes, polka dots, geometric patterns, or anything your heart desires. The beauty of washi tape is that it's easy to remove and reposition if you make a mistake.

2. Sock Bunnies

Have a lone sock missing its partner? Don't toss it! (Or grab a new pair ... whatever you're comfortable with). Here's what you needed to transform it into a bunny:

A single sock

Scissors

Stuffing (cotton balls, fiber fill)

Yarn or ribbon

Items for the eyes, nose and mouth (can be buttons & pompoms with glue, a marker, or something else)

Instructions:

Add some stuffing: Fill your sock up to the beginning of the ankle with the stuffing of your choice. If you want to weigh the base of the bunny down, pour in a layer of rice or dried beans before adding the stuffing. Tie off the stuffed section: Use yarn or ribbon to tie off the opening of the sock this will separate the ears from the head. Now tie a second ribbon around the stuffed area a about 3 inches below the first tie. This will act as the rabbits neck, separating the head and the body. Shape the ears: Point the heal towards you (this will eventually be the rabbits face) and cut down the middle of the sock to make ears. These can be shaped however you want. They can be long and floppy, short and stumpy or anything in between. Add details: Make a face. You can draw it or glue on buttons for eyes and a pink pom-pom (or another small button) for the nose. You can also add a pompom tail if desired.

3. Handprint Bunny

This next Easter craft is perfect for capturing those precious little handprints. Here's what you'll need:

Non-toxic paint (white, pink)

Paintbrush

Construction paper

Cotton balls

Marker (optional)

Instructions:

Paint those hands: Apply white paint to your child's hand. Make a print: Gently press the painted hand onto the construction paper, leaving an imprint. Create the bunny: Using a marker, paint and construction paper, add details like fingers as whiskers, a thumbprint as the nose, and two black dots for eyes. Glue on cotton balls for a fluffy tail.

4. Egg Carton Chicks

After decorating eggs, you can recycle you egg cartons with this cute craft! Here's what you'll need:

Egg carton

Yellow paint (or whatever colour you want your chick to be)

Paintbrushes

Googly eyes (optionsal)

Marker

Orange construction paper

Glue

Feathers (optional)

Instructions:

Cut out the egg cups: Separate the individual egg compartments from the carton. Painting time: Paint the egg cups yellow. Let it dry: Allow the paint to dry completely. Assemble the chick: Glue on googly eyes (or draw on eyes with your marker). Cut a small diamond and fold it in half for the the beak and glue it on. You can also cut out tiny feet and glue them on the bottom of the egg cup. Extra details (optional): Use markers to add details like wings or poke a hole in the top and add a feather.

5. Egg Carton Hatching Chicks

Next on our list of crafts to try this Easter is a fun twist on the classic egg carton chick craft. Here's what you'll need:

Egg carton

White paint

Paintbrushes

Scissors

Large pompoms (you can make your own pompoms with yarn)

Orange construction paper

Glue

Markers (optional)

Instructions:

Cut out the egg cups: Separate the individual egg compartments from the carton. Create the cracked egg effect: Using scissors, cut thin wiggly lines around the edge the egg cup to create a cracked egg effect. If you want, you can decorate the shell with markers. Assemble the chick: Take a pompom and glue one carton on the top and one on the bottom so that the pompom is sandwiched between the two but still mostly visible. This will create the effect of chicks peeking out of a cracked egg. Add details: Glue on googly eyes and cut out a construction paper triangle (or folded diamond) to use as the beak).

6. Paper Plate Bunny Bums

This quick and easy craft is great for younger children. Here's what you'll need:

Paper plates

White paper

Paint

Scissors

Glue

Cotton balls

Glitter (optional)

Instructions:

Cut out the feet: Cut two feet from white paper. Decorate the feet: Paint a center pad and tows on the bunny feet. You can also use glue and glitter or paint. Attach the feet: Glue your feet to the paper plate. Add a tail: Glue on cotton balls to create a tail.

7. Terrarium in a Jar

This miniature springtime garden inside a mason jar isn't just for Easter but Easter is the perfect time to make it. Here's what you'll need:

Mason jar (any size)

Pebbles or gravel

Potting soil

Small plants (succulents, ferns, mosses)

Decorative items (optional: small figurines, colorful pebbles)

Instructions:

Clean the jar: Wash the mason jar thoroughly with soap and water and let it dry completely. Add drainage: Add a one-inch layer of pebbles or gravel to the bottom of the jar for drainage. Add soil: Top the pebbles with a layer of potting soil, filling the jar about halfway. Planting: Carefully plant your chosen greenery in the soil. Succulents and small ferns are popular terrarium choices because they require minimal watering. Decorate (optional): Add small figurines, colorful pebbles, or other decorative elements to personalize your terrarium. Once you're done, close the lid

NOTE: Closed terrariums generally need to be watered once a month. Open terrariums need water every 3 to 6 weeks.

8. Cotton Ball Bunnies

Here's what you'll need to create these fluffy friends:

Cotton balls (enough for several bunnies)

Googly eyes

Glue stick

Black marker

Construction paper

Paint (optional)

Pompoms (optional)

String (optional)

Pipe cleaners (optional)

Instructions:

Shape the bunny body: Start by cutting a bunny shape out of paper. You can do this ahead of time or have everyone cut their own. You can do any style you want but we like making bunny faces. Add detail to the ears: Using paint or construction paper add the pink centers to the ears. (It can be any colour you choose but we'll use pink for simplicity). Add the fluff: Glue cotton balls all over the bunny but make sure that some of the pink on the ears is showing. Add details: Add a face and whiskers with string, pipe cleaners, string or any other fun materials you have.

9. Carrot Footprints

This adorable craft is perfect for creating festive decorations or wrapping paper. Here's what you'll need:

Paint

Construction paper or cardstock

Paintbrush

Scissors

Instructions:

Paint the "footprints": Dip the bottom of your child's foot (or your own!) in orange paint and make several "footprints" on cardstock or construction paper. You can use white paint on orange paper, orange paint on white paper or whatever colours your choose. Cut out carrot shapes: Let the feet dry prints dry and then cut around them in a carrot shape. Extra details: Cut strips of green paper and add them to the top of the carrot to create the carrot top. If you don't have green paper, paint some paper green, let it dry and cut it into strips.

These fun crafts are a great way for you and your family to celebrate Easter and explore your creativity! So, what are you waiting for? Get crafting!