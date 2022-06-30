Economy ‘Pods’ Could Be Coming To Air Travel

Economy class seats on long-haul flights are a nightmare. The seats aren’t designed for the comfort of passengers, making the long journey even more exhausting.

But Air New Zealand has revealed its plans to combat these issues.

The airline is currently testing its Skynest concept, which includes six full-length sleeping pods where passengers can stretch out and take naps on actual beds.

The sleeping pods will be included in the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, scheduled to enter service in 2024. They will be available on ultra-long-haul 17-hour flights, a world first, per UK-based Express.

The airline’s official Twitter account shared photographs of the Skynest sleeping pods. The report added that two rows of three beds will be located between the Premium Economy and Economy class cabins.

The beds come with full-size pillows, bedding, ear plugs, a reading light, a USB port and a ventilation outlet, and the bedding will be changed between sessions to maintain hygiene.

Air New Zealand