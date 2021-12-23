Ed Sheeran Makes History on Spotify!

No matter how many times it plays on the radio, in your mom’s car, on the television or anywhere, Ed Sheeran’s 2017 hit, “Shape of You”, remains a classic favourite in the ears of fans and casual listeners.

“Shape of You” has become such a classic that it is the first song to ever reach 3 billion — yes, billion — streams on Spotify. On Tuesday (Dec. 21), Twitter accounts PopCrave and chart data tweeted out the announcement that the lead single off Ed Sheeran’s Divide album reached a new milestone since its release four years ago.

It’s been three years since Ed Sheeran last broke his own, and Spotify’s, record of having the first song to reach 2 billion streams on the platform. According to a report from Forbes, “Shape of You” took about six months to reach its first billion streams while it remained within the Top 5 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the same amount of time.