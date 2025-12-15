Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Ed Sheeran Sings His Own Song at a Karaoke Bar in N.Y.C. — With Tom Felton Along for the Ride 🎤✨

Lifestyle | Artists
Published December 15, 2025
By Leanne Page

So… Ed Sheeran and Draco Malfoy walk into a bar.

No, it’s not the start of a joke, it actually happened.

Over the weekend, Ed Sheeran surprised a packed karaoke bar in New York City by hopping on the mic and singing his own hit song, “Perfect.” And because the universe has a sense of humour, he wasn’t alone. Harry Potter star Tom Felton was right there beside him, soaking it all in.

A Karaoke Night Nobody Expected

The impromptu performance went down at Asia Roma, a karaoke bar in NYC.

According to videos shared by the bar on Instagram, Sheeran was casually perched at the corner of the bar, rocking Play album merch and a New York Yankees cap, singing the 2017 chart-topper into the microphone like it was just another Friday night.

Because apparently when you’re Ed Sheeran, karaoke rules don’t apply.

Beers, Besties & a Bartender Singalong

Glasses of beer sat on the bar in front of both Sheeran and Felton, with Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, filming the moment like the rest of us would.

At one point, Sheeran even tried to rope the bartender into the performance, calling out, “You gotta sing it too!”

