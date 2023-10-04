Ed Sheeran couldn’t see straight after he smoked with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran says he rarely smokes pot and overdid it when he met Snoop Dogg.

While on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, Sheeran says he had the opportunity to hang out with Snoop and Russell Crowe during a recent show in Melbourne, Australia, and decided to partake in the blunts.

“I’ve got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years, and he is really close with Snoop Dogg. I don’t really smoke at all but I was in the dressing room and they were just like, blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.”

Sheeran overestimated his threshold.

“So I have a bit and was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad, this is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now.”

Snoop Dogg has had a regular joint roller as part of his entourage since 2016. At one point, the blunt roller revealed the rapper smokes 150 marijuana blunts daily.

