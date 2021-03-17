Listen Live

Elliot Page Makes History Becoming The First Trans Man On The Cover Of Time

Epic!

By Dirt/Divas

Elliot Page will grace the cover of Time magazine’s latest edition when it hits newsstands this Friday.

 

Elliot announced that he was trans in December! Page took to social media then and wrote at the time that he could not “begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

 

Elliot is an Oscar-nominated actor and currently plays a lead role in the Netflix hit “The Umbrella Academy.”

 

Elliot follows in the footsteps of Actor Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) who in 2014 appears on the cover of Time.

 

