Elmvale Maple Syrup Festival

All day pancake breakfast, entertainment, street vendors and of course MAPLE SYRUP!

For more details click HERE.

Every year the town of Elmvale explodes in a celebration of Nature’s rites of Spring – the running of liquid gold – Ontario Pure Maple Syrup. The town transforms into a shoppers’ mall. Vendors line the streets with offerings of maple syrup, food galore, book sales, collectible sales and other country treasures. Don’t miss the Sugar Shack information booth where you can get directions, tickets for the bus to sugarbush tours as well as your copy of the Festival Directory. As you approach the Community Hall, you’ll smell the delicious aroma of pancakes and sausages – our all day pancake breakfast, a must for all visitors. As you chow down on this delicious fare, enjoy the sweet sounds of North of 50 and musical talents from our many special guests.

On the Main Stage you’ll meet the Dignitaries, cheer them on during the log sawing contest and root for the firefighters while they participate in the pancake eating contest. The whole family can visit the firefighters’ prevention booth, meet Sparky the Fire Dog and then have take in the great rides at the midway. Inside the arena treasures abound at the Craft and Quilt shows. Come on out to the charming village of Elmvale and experience our wonderful shops, boutiques and eateries and especially the Maple Syrup Festival.

Many of our 30,000 visitors have told us we’re One of the Best Maple Syrup Festival in Ontario!

For 10 months we have been preparing for you. Now as the Big Day approaches the activity around town has shifted into high gear. The Pancake House cooks are flexing their pancake flippers and firing up the griddles; the sugarshacks are bubbling and boiling with sweet,sweet syrup; the midway owner is greasing up the rides; the crafters are putting on the finishing touches and quilters are applying the last few stitches. Our many hardworking volunteers are eager to start the day.

But wait!! Be sure to go to the Festival Sugarshack information booth to get your copy of the Festival Guide Booklet to help you find your way around the town. Now we are all ready; so let’s go!!