Engineers Unveil Bonkers Prototype for a ‘Crash-Proof’ Plane ✈️🛟

Airbags… but make them airplane-sized.

In the wake of the recent Air India disaster, engineers have cooked up a new AI-powered safety system that’s equal parts genius and ridiculous: a plane wrapped in airbags.

Meet Project REBIRTH

The team behind it calls it the first AI-powered crash survival system. Think giant airbags, impact-absorbing fluids, and reverse thrust mid-air — basically transforming a fiery crash into something closer to an “aggressive landing.”

When triggered, the airbags cocoon the fuselage, making the aircraft look like a giant piece of popcorn. The idea? Soften the blow, protect passengers, and maybe even make crashes survivable.

How It Works

AI sensors track everything — altitude, speed, direction, engine status, fire, and even how the pilots are reacting. If the system decides a crash is unavoidable below 3,000 feet, poof — out come the jumbo airbags. (Though the captain can still hit cancel if they think the AI is being a little too dramatic.)

The designers say the system can be retrofitted on existing planes or installed on brand-new aircraft. Next up? Crash sled testing, wind tunnel experiments, and convincing nervous travellers that being wrapped in sky-popcorn is a good thing.

When Can You Fly in One?

No release date yet, but the engineers behind Project REBIRTH say they’re pushing for approval. Until then, we’re still stuck with neck pillows and tiny bags of pretzels as our only comfort.

So, what do you think — futuristic safety innovation, or the world’s weirdest popcorn machine? 🍿✈️