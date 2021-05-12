Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Will Create a “Bang” Together On Tour
It's gonna be epic!
The Latin heart-throbs announced their first-ever joint tour kicking off in September, finally!
Fans were left heartbroken in March of 2020 when the guys were originally scheduled to start this co-hosting heading concerts but were forced into lockdown with the rest of the world due to the pandemic.
The Ricky and Enrique tour will kick off in Las Vegas on September 25th!
#LIVEISBACK!!! Can’t wait to see you guys this fall with @ricky_martin and @SebastianYatra. It’s going to be 🔥🔥🔥 Nos vemos pronto! #EnriqueRickyTour Tickets at: https://t.co/9nWRl9X6Iw pic.twitter.com/GWNaULxL2S
— Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) May 11, 2021