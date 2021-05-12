Listen Live

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Will Create a “Bang” Together On Tour

It's gonna be epic!

By Dirt/Divas

The Latin heart-throbs announced their first-ever joint tour kicking off in September, finally!

Fans were left heartbroken in March of 2020 when the guys were originally scheduled to start this co-hosting heading concerts but were forced into lockdown with the rest of the world due to the pandemic.

 

The Ricky and Enrique tour will kick off in Las Vegas on September 25th!

 

Related posts

Demi Lovato Is Investigating UFOs In New Peacock Series

The Top Movies We Can’t Wait To See On The Big Screen

MICHELLE OBAMA SAYS SHE SPENT LOCKDOWN KNITTING HALTER TOPS