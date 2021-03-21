Facebook Is Creating An Instagram For Under 13

The social media giant is gearing up to create an Instagram that’s just for kids under 13. The announcement was confirmed to Buzzfeed News.

Instagrams VP of products wrote: “We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time.”

So, what motivated Facebook to develop a kid-focused app? Simple – an influx of kids asking to create accounts. Currently, the app prohibits users under 13 from creating an account.

Facebook previously unveiled Messenger Kids for kids aged six to 12, but the app came with plenty of privacy and safety issues. Most notably, a 2019 glitch allowed Messenger Kids users to join chats with strangers.

There is no launch date for this app. The company says it will take its time in creating this kid-friendly app, that parents will approve of!