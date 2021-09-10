Facebook Releases Sunglasses With Camera Lenses

Facebook and Ray-Ban came together to release “Ray-Ban stories.” They look like regular sunglasses.

But they have a tiny lens in the frame so you can take videos and pictures while you’re on the go. It’s just another reason to be suspicious of people wearing sunglasses indoors. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it’s a way to stay in the moment without needing to take out your phone.

According to fortune.com to the naked eye, the glasses don’t look much different than classic Ray-Bans.

But the plain appearance conceals an array of smart features: dual 5-megapixel camera sensors; embedded Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi to synchronize with a phone; a battery; enough storage for 500 pictures; and speakers. A user can snap a photo by pressing and holding a button on the right side of the glasses or can record video by pressing it once.

They’ll set you back $299 bucks.