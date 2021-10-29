Facebook’s Company Becomes Meta

Facebook has changed the name of its parent company to “Meta”. Facebook itself will still be called Facebook, but it’ll just be one of the technologies under what MARK ZUCKERBERG is calling the “metaverse”.

The new name reflects the company’s growing ambitions beyond social media. Facebook, now known as Meta, has adopted the new moniker, based on the sci-fi term metaverse, to describe its vision for working and playing in a virtual world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

The re-branding also comes after the company has dealt with a barrage of news reports over the past month stemming from whistleblower Frances Haugen’s trove of internal documents.

The company also said in announcing the new name that it will change its stock ticker from FB to MVRS, effective Dec. 1.