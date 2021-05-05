Listen Live

Family Is Looking For A Couple To Work On Their Private Island In The Bahamas

The gig pays Over $100,000!

By Kool Travel

A wealthy family is recruiting a couple to take over the domestic management of their household on their private island in the Bahamas.

 

They are looking for a couple who are experienced in domestic duties and household management, so, if that sounds like you, you could be in for an epic change of scenery. 

 

The family also has an estate in Naples so you may have to work on both properties.  

If that wasn’t enough, the employment package also includes accommodation, health care, and dental benefits. 

 

And with weekends off, there is plenty of time for rest and relaxation – whether that’s swimming with pigs in the nearby Exumas, enjoying some of the best diving and watersports in the world, or simply basking in the sun and gazing at palm-fringed beaches.

 

They are looking for an experienced couple to become long-term team members to help manage and care for their homes, and travel with them.

