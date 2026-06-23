FIFA Covered Heinz Bottles at the World Cup... So Heinz Turned It Into Free Advertising

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

When FIFA covers your ketchup bottles with black tape... apparently you make a marketing campaign.

During the World Cup, fans noticed that Heinz labels inside stadiums had been covered up. The reason? Heinz isn't an official FIFA sponsor.

Under FIFA's "clean-site" policy, non-sponsor branding must be removed, covered, or renamed inside tournament venues so official sponsors get all the spotlight.

That's why stadiums often lose their corporate names during the World Cup. It's also why signs, concession stands, payment machines and even humble ketchup bottles can end up getting the black-tape treatment.

RELATED: HEINZ Launches the First-Ever Gravy Condiment for Your Thanksgiving Leftovers 🍗🥪

But instead of getting upset, Heinz saw an opportunity.

The ketchup giant started sharing images of the taped-over bottles on social media and even created a FIFA-friendly version of its packaging that played along with the rules.

The brilliant part? Even with the label covered, everyone still knew it was Heinz.

That's the marketing equivalent of being so famous that people recognize you from the back of your head.

The move quickly caught attention online, with brands and fans joining the conversation. Even Levi's jumped into the comments with a simple response:

"Dang. You too?"

Rather than fighting the restrictions, Heinz leaned into the absurdity of the situation and turned a branding ban into a branding win.

It's a reminder that sometimes the best advertising isn't getting your logo seen. It's proving people already know who you are without it.