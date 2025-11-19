Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
HEINZ Launches the First-Ever Gravy Condiment for Your Thanksgiving Leftovers 🍗🥪

Food
Published November 19, 2025
By Charlie

Move over, ketchup — HEINZ just bottled up the true hero of Thanksgiving: gravy you can squeeze.
Yes, really. And honestly? Canadians everywhere just whispered, “Finally.”

HEINZ has officially debuted its first-ever squeezable Homestyle Turkey Gravy, designed specifically for one purpose: building the ultimate leftover sandwich. 

If your long weekend tradition involves eating turkey for three straight days, this condiment is about to change your life.

RELATED: Oreo Unveils Thanksgiving-Inspired Cookies (Yes, There’s a Turkey & Stuffing Flavour)

🥪 Why Now?

Thanksgiving isn’t just a meal anymore — it’s basically a multi-day festival of carbs and survival.
According to HEINZ:

  • 94% of North Americans make a leftover sandwich
  • Nearly half say gravy is the MVP ingredient

Inspired by the Moist Maker — AKA Ross Geller’s iconic gravy-soaked creation from Friends — HEINZ decided it was time to give the people what they want:
A condiment bottle dedicated entirely to gravy.

Starting today, fans can order a 12-oz jar of HEINZ Homestyle Turkey Gravy on Walmart.com and, while supplies last, snag a limited-edition HEINZ Leftover Gravy Kit, which includes:

  • A squeezable gravy bottle (yes, a squeeze-gravy bottle exists now)
  • A recipe card for the Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich
  • Nostalgia, convenience, and absolutely no ladle required

🍽️ Bottom Line

This is the sauce of the season. It’s messy, it’s brilliant, it’s extremely on-brand for HEINZ — and it might just upgrade every sad, post-holiday fridge dive into a gourmet moment.

Now… someone alert Joey Tribbiani.

