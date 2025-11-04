Oreo Unveils Thanksgiving-Inspired Cookies (Yes, There’s a Turkey & Stuffing Flavours)

We Canadians already had our Thanksgiving, but our friends south of the border are still gearing up for theirs and right on cue, Oreo has dropped something wild to celebrate.

Introducing the Oreo Thanksgiving Dinner Inspired Cookies, a limited-edition line that “reimagines classic holiday flavours in every bite.” Each cookie is covered in fudge infused with one of six Thanksgiving-inspired flavours:

🦃 Turkey & Gravy

🍠 Sweet Potato

🌽 Creamed Corn

🍎 Apple Caramel Pie

🥧 Pumpkin Pie

🍒 Cranberry Sauce

They come in a collectible nostalgic tin (for the Oreo superfans out there) and are being sold exclusively on Oreo.com for $19.99 (US). Each tin includes 12 cookies — two of each flavour. The collection officially went on sale October 29th, but quantities are limited, so if you’re curious to try a Turkey & Stuffing Oreo… you’ll want to order soon!

This is just the latest in a long list of fun Oreo creations. Earlier this year, they teamed up with Selena Gomez on cookies inspired by her love of horchata, and even brought back the Blueberry Pie flavour for the first time since 2017. Plus, Oreo and Reese’s recently joined forces for the Reese’s Oreo Cup — a mash-up of America’s favourite candy and cookie.

So now the big question is — would you actually try an Oreo that tastes like turkey and gravy… or are you sticking with the Pumpkin Pie one?