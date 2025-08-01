Oreo x Reese’s: The Collab We’ve Been Dreaming About 🍪🥜🍫

Cookie monsters and peanut butter cup fanatics — your moment has arrived.

After years of fans begging, hacking, and DIY-ing at home, Oreo and Reese’s have finally joined forces for the sweet mashup we’ve all been craving. And they’re not stopping at just one product.

We’re getting two delicious hybrids:

🍪 The Oreo Reese’s Cookie

Two classic Oreo chocolate cookies hugging a filling of Reese’s peanut buttery creme swirled with Oreo cookie crumbs. Basically, snack royalty.

🥜 The Reese’s Oreo Cup

A glorious peanut butter cup layered with milk chocolate, white creme, and crushed Oreo cookie crumbs. Available in King Size, Standard, and Mini Cups — so you can pretend you’re pacing yourself.

Fans have been making Reese’s-stuffed Oreos and Oreo-stuffed Reese’s for years (thank you, TikTok food hacks), but now you can get the real deal without busting out a butter knife and a messy kitchen counter.

The Reese’s Oreo Cup drops nationwide in September, but if you want to be a first-bite legend, you can preorder starting August 18 at The Hershey’s Store. A 24-pack will run you $34.99, shipping out the week of September 2. And yes — this beauty is sticking around permanently in the Reese’s lineup.

So go ahead. Mark your calendars. Hide them from your roommates. And maybe start clearing space in your snack cupboard now.