7-Eleven Said “Why Not?” and Entered the Catering Chat

In a plot twist nobody had on their 2026 bingo card… 7-Eleven is now offering catering.

Yes. Catering.

As in… the same place you once trusted with a questionable 2 a.m. taquito is now volunteering to handle your event food.

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From Slurpees to Centrepieces

The convenience store giant, best known for Slurpees, roller grill hot dogs, and being your emotional support stop on road trips, has decided it’s time to evolve. With a little help from EZ Cater, they’re now offering made-to-order food for parties, meetings, and gatherings.

So yes, technically… you could have 7-Eleven cater your next event. Even a wedding.

Nothing says “forever” like a bouquet toss followed by a tray of nachos and a Slurpee machine humming softly in the background. Romance is alive and well.

What’s On the Menu?

Menu options will vary depending on location, but here’s the general vibe:

Pizza

Hot dogs

Breakfast sandwiches

Salads (for balance, obviously)

Tacos

Some items will come from their in-house brands like Speedy Café and Laredo Taco Company, meaning you can serve things like breakfast tacos, chips and queso, and boxed meals that scream, “We planned this… kind of.”

It’s basically your usual 7-Eleven lineup… just now in bulk. Which is either genius or a cry for help.

The Real Question: Would You?

This move is all about making 7-Eleven more than just a quick pit stop. They want to be your go-to for planned events too. And honestly? It might work.

Because let’s be real — if you’ve ever panic-ordered food for a last-minute gathering, there’s a small part of you thinking, “Could I just grab 40 hot dogs and call it a day?”

Now… you absolutely can. And it’ll be delivered.