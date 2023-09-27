New Research Shows That Big Tobacco Companies Created Junk Food Diet And Obesity Epidemic…

New research reveals that, after the government moved to regulate the tobacco industry in the 1960s, tobacco companies responded by investing heavily in food manufacturing to hook new customers.

It was part of a concerted effort to engineer junk food loaded with fat, carbohydrates and sodium in combinations that are irresistible to people because they trigger our brains’ reward system, according to a new study published in the journal Addiction.

Yes, fat-forming foods were created by the same companies that brought us addictive cigarettes!

Because the government started to regulate tobacco, the cig companies needed to find another way to suck consumers in…

What tobacco companies chose to create in their newly acquired food companies was highly processed — or “ultra-processed,” to borrow a current buzzword — junk food that’s as addictive as tobacco.

Which is why they’re difficult to resist,” researchers say. “These foods have combinations of ingredients that create effects you don’t get when you eat those ingredients separately.”

Back in the 80s Tobacco giants like Philip Morris owned Kraft Foods and General Foods. And R.J. Reynolds, who owned Del Monte Foods and Nabisco, began to research ways to make their foods irresistible.

These foods that were created and are still available today contain things that excessively trigger our brain’s reward system…

What are these foods? Kraft Macaroni and cheese, Oreo cookies, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Hawaiian Punch, Chips Ahoy! cookies, Lunchables, Triscuit and Ritz crackers, Oscar Mayer hot dogs and dozens of other goodies…

Food for thought!

