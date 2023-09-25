Eat These 5 Foods For Longevity And Brain Power

Anti-aging goes far beyond your daily skin care regimen and remember to wear sunscreen, experts say — the right diet can go a long way toward keeping you feeling and looking young.

That’s because the foods we eat to fuel our bodies directly contribute to all aspects of our health — including longevity and cognitive function.

Here are five foods commonly recommended to help you reclaim that youthful glow — at any age.

Eat your dark leafy greens

Kale, spinach, bok choy, Swiss chard and broccoli are packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre while remaining low in calories. Better still, they’re associated with a slower cognitive decline.

They contain high levels of vitamin A and vitamin C, which are antioxidants which help prevent cell damage.

Broccoli contains good-for-you nitrates that provide anti-aging effects by improving our circulation and blood flow.

Healthy oils are a must

Olive oil and avocado oil have been touted as an option to reduce the prevalence of Alzheimer’s and dementia in some populations. Plant-based oils have many nutrients, including fatty acids, monounsaturated fats and antioxidants.

Beans and legumes — cheap and good for you

Affordable and delicious, they’re filled with vitamin B, which is specifically valuable to the brain and nervous system. Found in kitchens all over the world, beans and legumes have also been proven to support cognitive function.

Go nuts!

These nutrient-packed, filling and healthy snacks have also been found to help manage healthy cholesterol levels, which can prevent heart disease, and support brain function.

A handful of almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews or Brazil nuts gives you a heady dose of proteins, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and unsaturated fats, which are good for your heart.

Try fermented foods

These have been proven to provide an array of health benefits — everyday eats such as anti-aging, anti-hypertensive, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, anti-carcinogenic and anti-allergenic activities.

The gut has been deemed the “second brain” by some experts, referring to the important network of nerves in the GI tract known to correspond with the brain.

Fermented foods are commonly touted as one of the most beneficial food groups for gut health due to the high concentration of beneficial probiotics, bacteria, vitamins and minerals.

They also help to keep the skin healthy and free from acne while maintaining a healthy glow.