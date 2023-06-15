FIVE RUDE THINGS TO AVOID ON YOUR NEXT CAMPING TRIP

Summer is the most popular time of year to go camping. Just make sure you’re not the person all the other campers hate. Here are a few camping no-nos that are considered rude . . .

1. Don’t arrive early. Guests from the night before might still be there, and they’ll feel rushed to leave. If you want to show up early, call the campsite first and see if there’s an open spot.



2. Don’t let your dogs run wild. Make sure you know the campsite’s rules for dogs, and keep them on a leash if you need to. Even if leashes aren’t required, make sure they’re not bothering other campers.



3. Don’t bring your firewood. This one depends on the campsite. But it’s sometimes considered a bad form to bring your wood. It can transfer insects and fungi. So in general, you’re not supposed to bring firewood from more than 10 miles away. If the campsite sells wood, that’s usually the best option.



4. Don’t leave your campfire burning overnight. People underestimate how much water it takes to fully put a fire out. Usually several gallons.



5. Don’t play music loud. That includes playing it over a speaker or singing around a campfire. It’s polite to ask other campers around you first. And keep in mind, they might be going to bed earlier than you are.