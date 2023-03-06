FORD is Developing Automated Tech that will Let Drives Doze Off Behind The Wheel

FORD has launched a new division, Latitude AI, to develop semi-autonomous advanced driver assistance systems that could be on the road soon that would allow drivers to take a nap while on the highway.

Ford already offers the hands-free BlueCruise system, which uses cameras, radar, GPS and highly accurate maps that allow it to control a car within a highway lane by itself as long as the driver is watching the road and ready to take over in case of emergency. Facial recognition technology ensures that they are.

Latitude AI’s goal is to develop the system further so that drivers will not only be able to stop paying attention but even take a nap sometimes.

The next-generation tech is still in the early stages, and there’s no timetable for it to be offered to customers.