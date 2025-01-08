Four Subtle Signs Your Body Might Be Lacking Nutrients

As we kick off the new year, many of us are setting ambitious health goals—hello, dry January and fresh meal preps! But if weight loss is on your list, don’t forget that cutting too many corners can leave your body low on essential nutrients.

A recent study revealed that over half of people worldwide aren’t getting enough vitamins and minerals. Could you be one of them? Here are four sneaky signs that your body might be crying out for a nutrient boost:

1. Brittle Fingernails

If your nails are chipping more than usual, it might be more than just harsh winter air or excessive handwashing. Brittle nails can signal a lack of iron or protein in your diet. Pro tip: Add a little more spinach or lean meat to your meals and see the difference!

2. Eyelid Twitching

We’ve all been there—your eyelid won’t stop doing its weird little dance. While it could be stress, caffeine, or lack of sleep, it might also mean you’re running low on magnesium. Try snacking on magnesium-rich foods like bananas, nuts, or even some cozy oatmeal to calm those twitches.

3. Clicking Knees

No, it’s not just a sign you’re getting older. If your knees pop or crack every time you squat down (or, let’s be honest, stand up), it could mean you’re low on calcium or vitamin D. Load up on dairy, or fortified plant milk, or soak in some sunshine to keep those joints happy.

4. Bruising Easily

If you’re finding mystery bruises on your legs after a casual stroll, your body might be low on vitamin C or K. Vitamin C helps with collagen production (bye, wrinkles!), while vitamin K supports healthy blood clotting. Oranges, leafy greens, and even bell peppers can help keep those mystery marks at bay.

Related: You’re Less Likely To Be Overweight If You Eat Three Servings of this Dish Daily!

Final Thoughts

Your body is constantly sending signals—it’s up to you to listen! If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, it might be worth tweaking your diet or chatting with a healthcare professional. Remember, balance is the key to a healthier, happier you in 2025!