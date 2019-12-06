FREE EVENT – CHRISTMAS DESSERTS / LIVE PERFORMANCE CHRISTMAS CAROLS

You’re invited to sample a lovely assortment of Christmas Desserts while taking in a live performance of traditional carols and newer Christmas songs. All ages will enjoy this celebration of the season!

7:00pm on Friday, December 6th at Pinewoods Chapel in Angus (9058 5th Line)

Coffee and other hot drinks will be available.

This event is absolutely free for everyone! But we’re happy to receive cash donations if you’re feeling generous 🙂