Disney Cruise Line Will Require Kids 5-11 To Also Be Fully Vaccinated As Of January!

Now that kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible for inoculation in the US, Disney Cruise Line has announced that they are expanding their mandate and everyone age 5 and up needs to have the COVID-19 Vaccines to get on their boats!

The requirement will begin January 13, 2022, the company said. Children under the age of 5 must show proof of a negative test between 3 days and 24 hours before departure, and children from age 5-11 can complete the testing requirements to board sailings before January 13.

The cruise industry has been working to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic and has made strides to provide safe travel for passengers through vaccine mandates and additional safety protocols, yet some cases have been reported.

The CDC reports that over 1.9 million kids in the US have been vaccinated in the first two that the shots were available to youth 5 to 11 years old.