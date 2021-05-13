Listen Live

GOOGLE JUST REVEALED THE FIVE QUESTIONS PEOPLE HAVE SEARCHED FOR THE MOST

What do you search the most?

By Kool Tech

Google’s Trends section where they analyze all of their search data just turned 15 years old.  

 

And in honour of that birthday, they just revealed the five questions that people have searched for the most in the past 15 years.

 

With all of the knowledge of the Internet at our disposal, the most common thing people have asked Google over the past decade-and-a-half is, “What time is it?”  We are simple folk.

 

Here are the five questions people have searched for the most.

 

1.  “What time is it?”

2.  “How to tie a tie?”

3.  “How to kiss?”

4.  “Where am I?”

5.  “How many ounces in a cup?”

