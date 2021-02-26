Listen Live

Gordon Ramsay reveals arthritis diagnosis as doctor recommends he ‘start slowing down’

Bloody Hell!

By Dirt/Divas

The celebrity chef has arthritis of the knee prompting doctors to suggest that he slows down a bit…

 

Ramsay has a minor surgery and has been on crutches for the past two weeks!

 

Ramsay underwent surgery for a “painful” injury to his knee that happened while he was running up a hill, the outlet added.

 

Ramsay further explained that an X-Ray taken after the surgery revealed he may have arthritis in his knee, a condition that causes pain and swelling in joints.

Related posts

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Was Shot And Her Dog Stolen

‘Spider-Man’ Three Finally Has A Title!

‘FRASIER’ REBOOT