New Hack for Car Sickness: Just Sing Hakuna Matata 🎶🚗

If road trips usually leave you pale, dizzy, or clutching a ginger ale like it’s life support, science may have just delivered a new remedy — and it comes with a soundtrack.

A new study found that music can actually help ease motion sickness. But before you crank Metallica, there’s a catch: the cure isn’t any music.

Researchers say the best playlist for your queasy stomach includes gentle and cheerful tunes. Think classical music, coffee-shop soft rock, or, yes… Enya.

For pop, the study highlighted Pharrell’s Happy, Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling, Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off, and the Disney classic Hakuna Matata from The Lion King.

Why? Motion sickness often comes with negative emotions and tension, which worsen symptoms like dizziness and nausea. Upbeat, soothing music calms those emotional triggers, helping your body chill out and your stomach settle.

But Here’s the Catch…

What if the so-called “cheerful” playlist makes you feel worse? If your kid insists on blasting Disney soundtracks for three straight hours to “help,” it might just turn the cure into a whole new problem. (Parents of toddlers, you know this pain.)

The study didn’t dive into how musical taste affects results. After all, a metalhead might find peace in Metallica, while the sound of yacht rock or the Beach Boys could be what actually brings on nausea.

So maybe the real lesson here is: your perfect road trip playlist is as personal as your coffee order. If “Hakuna Matata” helps you forget your worries and your queasiness — fantastic. If not, pack Gravol. 🇨🇦