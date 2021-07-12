Half Of Parents Have Never Taken Their Kids To A Museum!

Almost 40 percent of parents admit that they have never enjoyed traditional parent/kid activities together like feeding the ducks!

Historically popular activities like going to the movies, playing dressing up, and colouring in or drawing together also remain unexperienced by many.

The irony is that many parents struggle to find things to do with their kids.

Things To Do With Your Kids Under 5

Feed the ducks

Play Dress-up

Go to a castle

Play with sidewalk chalk

Camping in the backyard

Climb a tree

Go to a park

Watch a movie

Go to a beach and build a sandcastle

Visit a zoo or farm

Fly a kite

Face painting

Build a fort