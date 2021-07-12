Half Of Parents Have Never Taken Their Kids To A Museum!
Shocking?
Almost 40 percent of parents admit that they have never enjoyed traditional parent/kid activities together like feeding the ducks!
Historically popular activities like going to the movies, playing dressing up, and colouring in or drawing together also remain unexperienced by many.
The irony is that many parents struggle to find things to do with their kids.
Things To Do With Your Kids Under 5
Feed the ducks
Play Dress-up
Go to a castle
Play with sidewalk chalk
Camping in the backyard
Climb a tree
Go to a park
Watch a movie
Go to a beach and build a sandcastle
Visit a zoo or farm
Fly a kite
Face painting
Build a fort