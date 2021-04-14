Hank Azaria Apologizes To ‘Every Single Indian Person’

The actor has long voiced Apu on “The Simpsons,” and has issued an apology for his role in racial stereotyping of the Indian culture and community.

Hank began voicing the character in 1990 and stepped down in January of 2020 due to the backlash that had most likely been building up in the Indian community for years.

Speaking on Dax Shepherd’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the voice actor insists the character was created with good intentions but said there were real negative consequences to the portrayal.

Hank still voices characters on “The Simpsons,” but has now become a major proponent for casting actors of colour to voice characters of colour.