HASBRO LAUNCHES AUTOMATED TRANSFORMER TOY
It's more than meets the eye!
If you know the frustration of trying to turn your transformer toy from car to robot, Hasbro just made it a whole lot easier – and more expensive.
They introduced a new transformer that automatically converts to a robot thanks to real robotics technology.
The Optimus Prime Advanced Robot is 19 inches tall, voice-activated with 80 different sound effects, and comes with a mobile app. Oh, and it will only set you back about $700 dollars.
It’s already sold out!