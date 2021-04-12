HASBRO LAUNCHES AUTOMATED TRANSFORMER TOY

If you know the frustration of trying to turn your transformer toy from car to robot, Hasbro just made it a whole lot easier – and more expensive.

They introduced a new transformer that automatically converts to a robot thanks to real robotics technology.

The Optimus Prime Advanced Robot is 19 inches tall, voice-activated with 80 different sound effects, and comes with a mobile app. Oh, and it will only set you back about $700 dollars.

It’s already sold out!